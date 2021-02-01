Will Billie be stepping back into the TARDIS?

Billie Piper has talked about her future on BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, a show that she hasn’t appeared in since 2013.

However, those hoping for a reunion between Rose Tyler and The Doctor will be disappointed, because the actress has confirmed she won’t be returning to the role.

Despite loving her time on the series, Billie admitted it was difficult being away from her family for long periods of time.

The actress has three children; Eugene Pip Fox, Tallulah Lloyd, and Winston James Fox.

End of an era

In an interview with The Guardian, she said: “I wouldn’t go back.

“It’s a great role, but you’re away from your kids for so long. My experience was that you were in Wales for nine months solid.

“And as a job it dominates your life. It’s mainstream family viewing so you can’t really escape it.

“It feels like it makes you very, very famous.”

She also admitted that her children didn’t like seeing her in the role, adding: “They don’t like seeing me in Doctor Who, and I have pushed that on them a number of times.

“My elder son would get very upset that I was being chased or scared or attacked, so I thought, ‘OK, this is a weird mental leap for you’.”

Billie first played Rose Tyler in 2005, opposite Christopher Eccleston as The Doctor.

She went on to become his companion throughout that series, before The Doctor regenerated into David Tennant.

She went on to star alongside him which resulted in some very emotional moments.

Fans were left heartbroken as The Doctor and Rose were forced to say goodbye in the episode Doomsday.

But despite Rose being a fan favourite, it doesn’t look like she’ll be returning any time soon.

Recently, there’s been speculation around who might replace Jodie Whittaker as the new Doctor.

Following the success of Russell T. Davies’ latest series It’s A Sin, Olly Alexander has been tipped to take on the iconic role.

But there’s been no confirmation about whether or not there will be a new leading actor, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.