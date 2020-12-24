Birds of a Feather Christmas Special is set to bring some much-needed light relief to our screens over the festive break.

Birds of a Feather Christmas Special will see Dorien and Tracey back for this festive treat – giving fans a glimpse into what life is like for the pair in lockdown.

In what promises to be a highlight of the Christmas TV schedule, we are reunited with the the friends three years after Tracey reluctantly sold her house to Dorien.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Birds of a Feather Christmas special…

When is the Birds of a Feather Christmas Special on?

The Birds of a Feather Christmas Special airs on Christmas Eve at 9.15pm on ITV.

You can also watch online via the ITV Hub – the episode will also be available there after it has aired so you can catch up any time.

Who will be starring in the Birds of a Feather Christmas Special?

Lesley Joseph is back as Dorien, while Linda Robson, who plays Tracey, is also returning for the Christmas episode.

There are also some special guests joining the cast, including Les Dennis who will be playing Dorien’s new man, Graeme.

We will also see a cameo from comedy actor Curtis Walker, and Ami Metcalf will be taking on the role of Jordan – a friend of Tracey’s who is in danger of spending Christmas alone because of lockdown.

What happens in the Birds of a Feather Christmas Special?

As always there is drama on the horizon, not only because Dorien doesn’t like Tracey’s tacky Christmas decorations, but mainly because Tracey isn’t impressed with Dorien’s new man.

Sadly Pauline Quirke hasn’t returned for this episode, her character, Sharon, is stuck on board a cruise ship on the other side of the world, unable to get home because of the pandemic.

Why isn’t Pauline Quirke in the Birds of a Feather Christmas Special?

While Pauline’s character will be hugely missed in the Christmas episode, the actress has got a very good reason for not being in the line up.

Sadly, Pauline couldn’t fit in filming into her schedule due to being so busy running her 200 performing arts academies that are located all around the country.

