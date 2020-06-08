Trending:

EastEnders star Max Bowden to appear in virtual theatre production of Birdsong

Claire Crick Claire Crick

Max Bowden takes on a new role a million miles from Walford's Ben Mitchell...

EastEnders star Max Bowden will appear in a virtual theatre production of Sebastian Faulks’ Birdsong with fellow soap actor Christopher Harper from Coronation Street.

Max, who is better known to soap fans as Walford’s Ben Mitchell, will be appearing in the critically acclaimed production of Birdsong, which has been adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and will be specially staged in costume and with digital scenic designs.

EastEnders Ben Mitchell played by Max Bowden

Max Bowden appeared in Birdsong back in 2015, but these days he is best known to soap fans as EastEnders’ Ben Mitchell (Picture: BBC)

From the 1st July you will be able to see Max star as Private Tipper in the stage adaptation of Sebastian Faulk’s war story, along with Christopher Harper, who played Coronation Street villain Nathan Curtis.

WHAT IS ON TONIGHT? Check out our NEW and improved TV Guide

Soap fans will remember Christopher, who stars in Birdsong as Levi, was part of Bethany Platt’s hard-hitting grooming storyline between 2016 and 2018.

Max first appeared in the stage production of Birdsong back in 2015 before he joined EastEnders.

Birdsong will be streamed online from 1st July, which is the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.

Max Bowden

Max will star as Private Tipper in the virtual production of Birdsong (Picture: The Original Theatre Company)

The story will be told through live performance, sound design and music, all edited together to create a unique portrayal of one of the nations’ favourite love stories.

Max and his fellow cast mates will be in full costume with digitally designed scenes and lighting, making this one of the most ambitious online productions yet.

The virtual performance is taking place in association with The Royal British Legion, a charity which helps those serving in the British Armed Forces and their families, and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to the worthy cause.

coronation street, nathan curtis

Christopher Harper, who played Coronation Street villain Nathan Curtis, also stars in Birdsong (Picture: ITV)

Birdsong tells a mesmerising love story between Englishman Stephen Wraysford and the beautiful Isabelle Azaire which takes place during World War One.

Author Sebastian Faulks said of the virtual production, “This is a great initiative from The Original Theatre Company and technically very ambitious.

View this post on Instagram

Happy #worldtheatreday . One of my favourite jobs was a play called Birdsong in 2015 with @originaltheatrecompany. Seems fitting to post this at a time where theatres, theatre companies and actors and creatives alike are in incredibly difficult positions and remaining uncertainty. Original helps to shape the theatre of this country, with some absolutely sensational productions, several going out a year. Two of these productions are now LIVE online and you can watch them! Whilst we sit in isolation, why not appreciate brilliant theatre, and help to allow theatre to continue to flourish when we escape this mess. See link below, and give what you can to save a wonderful company, and also get yourself into some great theatre whilst your there. Happy world theatre day. ❤️ https://www.originaltheatreonline.com/

A post shared by Max Bowden (@bowden5) on

“The adaptation of novel to play continues to evolve and I’m confident it has reached its best incarnation yet.  Some of the best actors in its long life have signed up and it should be enormous fun.”

Birdsong will be released online at 7pm on 1st July and will be available for 72 hours. 

Tickets start from £10 and you can pre-order yours at www.birdsongonline.co.uk.

EastEnders is shown on BBC1.

Latest TV News

NAV BUG FIX