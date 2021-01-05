Blackadder return ‘not impossible’, says Rowan Atkinson

Blackadder could return, according to lead actor Rowan Atkinson

Blackadder was last seen in the 1999 sci-fi short film Blackadder: Back and Forth, but the legendary comic figure could return.

In his Radio Times interview, Rowan Atkinson teased the cult sitcom’s possible surprise comeback. When asked if Blackadder could ever come back, Atkinson said it’s “certainly not impossible”.

He continued: “That’s about as optimistic as I can be”, and said “I’d rather not speculate on when it could be set”.

He went on to explain that it would be nevertheless difficult to return to the series. Atkinson explained: “Blackadder represented the creative energy we all had in the 80s. To try to replicate that 30 years on wouldn’t be easy.”

Rowan Atkinson also said he finds the production process hard. He admitted that he didn’t “actually like the process of making anything – with the possible exception of Blackadder because the responsibility for making that series funny was on many shoulders.”

So, Blackadder’s return would require the likes of Ben Elton, Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry to help the show return for a fifth series. It also means a new Blackadder show would likely feel different from the other four series.

In the same interview, Rowan Atkinson also talked about another of his famous roles – Mr Bean.

Atkinson is currently in the early stages of producing a new animated Mr Bean movie. He said “it’s easier for me to perform the character vocally than visually”, but that he didn’t “much enjoy playing him” anymore. He explained this is because “the weight of responsibility is not pleasant. I find it stressful and exhausting, and I look forward to the end of it.”

Rowan Atkinson is currently working on a new physical comedy show called Man VS Bee for Netflix. For more information on all the latest shows, check out our TV guide!