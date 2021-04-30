Blankety Blank is back!

Blankety Blank is returning to our screens for a brand new series, following the success of the Christmas Special that aired in 2020. The new series will be presented by The Chase’s Bradley Walsh, and will see a host of great celebrity guests taking part.

The game show first aired in 1979, where it was hosted by Sir Terry Wogan. Les Dawson later took over as hosting duties from 1984 until 1990.

Speaking about the opportunity to host the game show again, Bradley said: “I struggle to remember the last time I laughed as much as when I was filming Blankety Blank – so when they asked if I’d be up for doing a series, I jumped at the chance, I’m just so pleased I get to be a part of it. I stand on the shoulders of giants like Les Dawson and Sir Terry Wogan but I’m hoping to put my own stamp on the fantastically nostalgic show.”

Airing on Saturday nights, each episode sees a panel of six celebrities trying to fill in the missing blanks over a series of rounds, helping to win some brilliant prizes for contestants. The Christmas Special saw Jimmy Carr, Danny Jones, Emilia Fox, Anita Rani, Sue Perkins and Amir Khan making up the celebrity panel, which was watched by 6.3million viewers on Christmas Day.

The new series of Blankety Blank will be made up of ten 35 minute episodes, making it a perfect Saturday night ritual for anyone who wants some much needed entertainment. Speaking about the revival Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment at the BBC said: “Blankety Blank has it all – ridiculous questions, unpredictable celebrities, bizarre prizes and, in Bradley a very funny and much loved host. I can’t wait for everyone to watch and start filling in those blanks!”

Celebrity guests and an exact air date for the new Blankety Blank will be confirmed in due course.