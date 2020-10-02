Billie Shepherd is 'soooo excited' about taking part

Billie Shepherd is the latest star announced for Dancing on Ice 2021.

The Mummy Diaries and ex TOWIE cast member took to social media to confirm the big news to the world.

Billie, 30, shared a picture of her ice skates and wrote: “I am soooo excited to announce that I will be taking part in @dancingonice. I still can’t believe I am actually doing it!! I am soooo nervous but so excited … This will honestly be one of my biggest challenges yet !! I have zero ice skating or dance experience.

“But I’m going to give it my all and make my family and most of all Nelly and Arthur proud. Wish me luck #dancingonice.”

The Mummy Diaries also features her husband Greg, as well as their children, Nelly and Arthur.

Greg also took to Instagram to praise his wife for taking on the Dancing on Ice challenge.

“So my beautiful wife is stepping out of her comfort zone to take part in dancing on ice… so proud of you I know your nervous but your gonna smash it… ⛸ let the training begin… I will also need a quiet word with who ever is your dance partner 🤣 #dancingonice.”

Billie Shepherd is the 11th star to be announced. She joins Myleene Klass, Joe-Warren Plant, Denise Van Outen, Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan, Sonny Jay, Rebekah Vardy, Graham Bell, Colin Jackson CBE and Lady Leshurr.

Dancing on Ice, with Billie Shepherd and co, will return in the New Year. Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will front the series, while the expert panel of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will all resume their roles as judges.

Dancing on Ice airs in 2021 (check out our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).