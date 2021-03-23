Bodyguard boss gives this vital update on the second series

Bodyguard season two could finally be in the works!

Bodyguard, the action-packed thriller starring Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes, hasn’t been on our screens for a few years. Thanks to a new interview with the boss at World Productions, we now know it might return!

The show was a massive success; the finale even saw off Strictly to be the most-watched show of the year in 2018! It followed Sergeant David Budd (Richard Madden), a war veteran who had been drafted in to protect for the new UK Home Secretary, Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes). Their relationship, and the plot against her, was the source of some truly gripping drama.

Simon Heath, CEO of World Productions, the company behind Bodyguard, was interviewed by The Metro. Primarily, he was asked about Line of Duty now that its returned to BBC1 for its sixth season. In the same interview, he also mentioned that Bodyguard 2 might be on the way.

Simon said: “Bodyguard is a big beast to put back together. I’m reasonably confident we will see it in due course.”

Simon also explained that Bodyguard was a good opportunity for trialling new techniques and skills for World Productions’ other shows.

He explained: “There are lots of big action sequences in Bodyguard that we probably hadn’t done that many of in Line Of Duty up to that point.

“We probably now do more of those as a result of realising we’ve got the resources and the technical skills.”

What else have we heard about Bodyguard series 2?

Jed Mercurio, the creative mastermind behind the show, has previously hinted at the possibility of a second series.

He said: “I have got some ideas for a second series, but it is worth waiting until the run is finished to see which bits worked and which bits didn’t work for the audience.”

World Productions has been producing shows since the 1990s and has been behind some of Britain’s biggest dramas. Recent hits include The Pembrokeshire Murders, Bodyguard, Line of Duty, Save Me, and more.

All six episodes of Bodyguard’s first season are currently available to watch on Netflix.