There's yet another argument on the cards for Charity and Vanessa...

Emmerdale fans have watched Charity Dingle and Vanessa Woodfield struggling recently as they navigate their way around Vanessa’s heartbreaking bowers cancer diagnosis.

Despite Charity getting in tune with her rarely-seen nurturing side as she looks after her fiancee during her time of need, the pair have been clashing as the reality of the situation continues to hit them.

Last week Emmerdale viewers saw Vanessa facing her first chemotherapy treatment, which she ended up going along to on her own after Moses and Johnny both fell ill with a sickness bug.

But when Kerry Wyatt saw Vanessa sitting on her own in the hospital, she went in to keep her company despite the fact they don’t see eye-to-eye.

Emmerdale fans know that Kerry was inadvertently responsible for the death of Vanessa’s father, Frank, last year. But despite their differences, the tension started to thaw between the women last week.

However when Charity found Kerry with Vanessa at her appointment, she made a big drama of throwing her out of the hospital room, leaving Vanessa mortified.

The pair later argued further when Vanessa got drunk on a night out with best friend Rhona, and things only got worse when Vanessa tried to build bridges by asking Charity to be Johnny’s guardian in the event of her death.

However, Vanessa was upset when Charity hesitated before agreeing to be Johnny’s guardian, and tonight sees Vanessa make a bold move by asking Rhona to be her son’s guardian instead.

But how will Charity react when she realises what Vanessa has done? Will this be the straw that broke the camel’s back for the couple?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.