BOMBSHELL news set to leave THIS EastEnders couple UNDER THREAT

Lola Pearce has got some huge news for boyfriend Jay Brown...

There is shocking news heading for EastEnders couple Jay and Lola next week, but what bombshell could be so huge that it will change their future for ever?

Ever since Jay and Lola were reunited last year, it has seemed like they were made for one another.

With Jay clearly head over heels for Lola and a brilliant father figure (alongside Ben, of course) for her daughter Lexi, it seemed there was nothing that could come between the pair.

But next week’s EastEnders sees Lola revealing some shocking news that will test their relationship like never before.

The drama between the pair starts with Jay planning a family afternoon in a bid to cheer Lexi up, who is still down about Denny’s untimely death in the Thames boat party tragedy.

But while Jay pulls out all the stops for the women in his life, his plans are thwarted when Lola drops a bombshell on him.

Jay isn’t prepared for the news his girlfriend reveals and it takes a while for the reality of what Lola is telling him to sink in.

The pair have been sidetracked from their own relationship recently as Ben has struggled with his loss of hearing following the boat disaster.

After Lola’s bombshell, Jay struggles to face up to what is happening and talk to his girlfriend, and instead turns his attention to Ben.

Jay urges Ben to snap out of his mood about his hearing and spend some time with his daughter, but with Lexi in a better mood thanks to some attention from her dad, it seems Lola has had some time to think about her future.

Lola makes a huge decision and prepares herself to break the news to Jay, but how will he react? And what bombshell is so big that it can throw the pair into this sort of chaos?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.