Bombshell news in tonight’s Coronation Street set to break fragile Leanne

Just when Leanne thought things couldn't get any worse, Nick drops a huge bombshell on her tonight...

Coronation Street tonight will see Leanne Battersby receive more heartache when she discovers Nick Tilsley has been hiding a huge secret.

Viewers already know that Nick’s world has been turned upside down in recent weeks after he discovered he had a nine-year-old son, Sam.

The news emerged after he bumped into his ex, Natasha, while at the hospital visiting step-son Oliver, who is currently fighting Mitochondrial Disease.

Nick has welcomed Sam into his world with open arms and is excited to get to know the son he didn’t know existed.

However, he has hidden the news from Leanne, knowing that revealing he has got a son while Leanne’s own son is so poorly won’t go down well.

But tonight the pressure of keeping such a huge secret from Leanne gets too much and Nick finally tells her the truth.

Nick tells Leanne about his son

The news about Sam comes out when Nick promises his son that he will be there to watch him perform Space Oddity.

However, when a meeting with Steve and Leanne’s new barrister over runs, Leanne is unimpressed when Nick keeps checking his phone, worried he will be late for Sam.

When Leanne sees Nick is distracted and accuses him of being more interested in his phone than Oliver’s welfare, Nick is forced to admit that her person he is texting is actually his son.

How will Leanne react to Nick’s bombshell?

In the second of tonight’s Coronation Street episodes, Nick explains to Leanne how Natasha had Sam nine years ago but kept it a secret from him.

When he admits that he has already met Sam, but kept the truth from Leanne because he thought the strain would be too much, Leanne is stunned.

Furious that Nick has kept something so huge from her, Leanne summons Natasha and Sam to the hospital so she can meet them.

But how will Leanne react when she comes face-to-face with Nick’s son for the first time?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.