Bombshell news threatens to DESTROY this Neighbours family today

Someone in the Rebecchi family has been keeping a big secret...

The shocking revelation that Shane Rebecchi has been hiding something from his family for weeks is revealed in today’s Neighbours… but what lies has he been telling?

Neighbours fans have watched as Mackenzie’s dad, Grant, came to Erinsborough to seek legal advice from Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) about an accident he had at work.

However, Grant has failed to tell his estranged daughter, Mackenzie, about the fact Toadie has been helping him, and instead he’s let her believe he’s back in town to mend their fractured relationship.

But while Dipi and Shane Rebecchi have been trying to make sure Grant doesn’t break his daughter’s heart again, it seems Shane has been hiding a secret that could shatter everything.

Pride comes to Erinsborough

Today’s Neighbours sees everyone getting ready for Pride at Lassiters, and Mackenzie can’t wait to get there – especially when she is told famous drag act Courtney Act is headlining.

However, when she mentions going to pride to her father, Grant couldn’t look more uncomfortable if he tried.

And later the real reason he wasn’t jumping for joy at spending time with Mackenzie at pride is revealed.

Shane admits to wife Dipi that he lent Grant thousands of dollars in a bid to help him after his accident at work, and Dipi is fuming.

Shane drops a bombshell

The pair had already talked about helping Grant a few weeks ago, and they agreed that Mackenzie was their priority… so when Dipi discovers her husband has gone behind her back she is cross.

But Dipi is more mortified for Mackenzie, who still has no idea her dad even had an accident at work.

Realising that it’s likely Grant is only in Erinsborough because it was one of the conditions Shane gave when he lent his friend the money, Dipi just knows that Mackenzie is about to have her world shattered once again.

Will Grant do a U-turn and want to get to spend more time with his daughter once they have got to know one another better?

Or is Dipi right about Grant breaking Mackenzie’s heart?

And where does this leave Dipi and Shane’s marriage? Is this one betrayal too many between the pair?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5