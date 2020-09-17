Bradley Walsh to host reboot of classic game show Blankety Blank for BBC

Bradley Walsh could be handing out the cheque book and pens!

Bradley Walsh is reportedly going to host an update of classic game show Blankety Blank for the BBC.

The Chase star, according to The Mirror, is making a pilot episode for the broadcaster. And if that proves a success the BBC is then likely to order a full series.

A source told The Mirror: “Bradley is honoured to be following in the footsteps of such great presenters and TV legends. It’s a lot of pressure reviving such a well-loved format but Bradley’s up for it. If the pilot goes well – and everyone expects it will be a roaring success – a full series will follow.”

Earlier this year it emerged that Colonel Tom Moore had appeared on Blankety Blank back in the days when Terry Wogan presented it.

The war veteran joked during his appearance that he hoped his daughters weren’t watching him.

Blankety Blank always had a reputation for having some truly rubbish prizes. Indeed they were so bad that losing contestants who claimed the show’s iconic cheque book and pen arguably had a better deal than the winners!

Terry Wogan was the show’s original host, before Les Dawson took over in 1984. Paul O’Grady later became the presenter, first on the BBC from 1997 to 1999, then on ITV from 2001 to 2002.

Bradley Walsh in many ways seems like a great host for it, as he can bring his cheeky humour to the format. The gameplay sees the presenter reading out a statement and the contestants then having to fill in the missing words. They then hope their guesses match those of a panel of celebrities.

Among the long list of stars to appear on Blankety Blank were Barbara Windsor, Derek Nimmo, Kenny Everett, Beryl Reid, John Inman and Chris Tarrant.