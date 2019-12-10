Bradley Walsh v Bradley Walsh on Christmas Eve as he takes over Christmas TV!

Bradley is on everywhere over Christmas!

Bradley Walsh is facing a fierce Christmas ratings battle with himself this festive season as he’ll be on both BBC1 and ITV at the same time on Christmas Eve!

The 59-year-old star will be on ITV on Christmas Eve fronting The Chase: Bloopers 2019, starting at 7.30pm. Meanwhile, over on BBC1, Bradley’s festive show with Holly Willoughby, Take off with Bradley and Holly, will kick off at 8.00pm, meaning it will clash with The Chase: Bloopers!

The Chase: Bloopers! will feature silly outtakes from his hit ITV quiz show, while Take off with Bradley and Holly sees the pair join forces to give members of a studio audience the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Lapland.

Fans of Bradders have never ever had it so good as he’s actually on Christmas Eve (twice), Christmas Day and New Year’s Day (twice)!

On Christmas Day, Bradley will host The Chase Celebrity Christmas Day Special, which will feature presenter Kate Thornton, reality star James Argent, comedian Lucy Porter and presenter Nik Speakman taking on the chasers as they aim to win money for charity. There’s also another Chase Celebrity Christmas special on Saturday 21st December.

Then, if that wasn’t enough Bradley Walsh action for you, he’s also in Doctor Who, which returns to BBC1 on New Year’s Day at 6.55pm.

Bradley returns as Graham alongside Tosin Cole as Ryan, Mandip Gill as Yaz and Jodie Whittaker as the Time Lord. And, don’t forget a new series of The Chase starts on New Year’s Day on ITV at 5pm.

So, here’s your Bradley Walsh Christmas TV schedule! (see our TV Guide for full listings)

The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special, ITV, Saturday 21st December, 6.25pm

The Chase: Bloopers 2019, ITV, Christmas Eve, 7.30pm

Take off with Bradley and Holly, BBC1, Christmas Eve 8.00pm

The Chase Celebrity Christmas Day special, ITV, Christmas Day, 6pm

The Chase, ITV, New Year’s Day, 5pm

Doctor Who, BBC1, New Year’s Day, 6.55pm.

It’s looking a lot like a Bradley Walsh Christmas!