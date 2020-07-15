This thriller series has received rave reviews!

Breathe: Into the Shadows is an Indian crime thriller series currently available on Amazon Prime Video.

So far, it’s impressed fans everywhere, receiving an average of 8.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

Is it worth a watch? Read on to find out more…

What is Breathe: Into the Shadows about?

When a 6-year-old girl is kidnapped, a mysterious masked man demands an unusual ransom from her father.

In order to get his daughter back, Dr. Avinash Sabharwal must kill someone. But who? And why?

Meanwhile, detective Kabir Sawant from the Delhi Crime Branch is put in charge of the case, and mind games soon begin.

The official synopsis teases, “A Chaotic world of lies, deceit and mind games open when Kabir is given charge of the investigation of the murders committed by Avinash.”

This is actually a follow up from the original series Breathe, which explores the lives of ordinary men faced with extraordinary circumstances.

Detective Kabir stars in the first series, while Dr. Avinash Sabharwal is a new addition for Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Who stars in Breathe: Into the Shadows?

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan makes his digital small-screen debut as Dr Avinash Shabarwal.

Amit Sadh reprises his role as Kabir Sawant, who works for the police in Delhi.

Other cast includes Nithya Menen as Dr Avinash’s wife, Abha, Ivana Kaur as their daughter Siya, and Resham Shrivardhan as Gayatri Mishra.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. There’s a three minute trailer on YouTube, setting the scene for the mysterious kidnapping.

The series kicked off on July 10th, and is now available on Amazon Prime.

How many episodes does Breathe: Into the Shadows have?

The series is made up of 12 episodes, available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Each episode is around 40 minutes in length, so there’s plenty of thrilling moments to enjoy.