The unlikely duo is returning to our screens!

The Brenda Blethyn sitcom Kate & Koji will return to ITV for a second series next year.

The sitcom sees seaside cafe owner Kate (Brenda) and African asylum seeker Koji (Jimmy Akingbola) forming an unlikely friendship.

Its first series ran for six episodes and became a real hit among fans despite some “unusual” aspects.

A source told The Sun, “It’s a show with an unusual setting and character dynamic but it’s still gained a terrific audience, with the first episode in March attracting five million viewers.

“Though it’s probably helped by Brenda having such a devoted following thanks to playing no-nonsense detective DCI Vera Stanhope.”

ITV hope to film the second series in 2021, if lockdown and social distancing allow for it.

The series was created by Outnumbered writers Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin, and directed by Mrs Brown’s Boys Ben Kellett.

Brenda Blethyn and Jimmy Akingbola were joined by an all-star cast for the sitcom.

The Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison played Kate’s nephew ‘Medium Dan’ and The Durrells’ Barbara Flynn played rival Councillor Bone.

Other stars include Victor McGuire, Rosalind Ayres and Gary Lammin.

Holby City’s Jimmy Akingbola recently spoke to us about his role as Koji.

He said, “Koji had to flee his country because he feared for his life. People sometimes have a perception of what an asylum seeker should look like.

“Koji is a fully qualified doctor and he comes from money. He’s not allowed to work here, but he is very proud.”

We’re not sure what to expect from the second series of Kate & Koji, but there’ll no doubt be plenty of laughs in store.

Kate & Koji isn’t currently available on demand.