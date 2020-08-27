Vera will be back in 2021

Brenda Blethyn has started filming a brand new series of her hugely popular drama Vera.

The 74-year-old star will be back as mac wearing super sleuth DCI Vera Stanhope, a character created by Ann Cleeves, for six new feature length episodes.

Two of the six episodes are being shot this autumn until Christmas for broadcast next year, while the remaining four episodes will be made in Spring 2021 to go out in 2022.

Brenda says: “I’m really looking forward to working on the next series of Vera. The safety of all personnel is always at the forefront of production, and with all the extra COVID precautions in place we will relish creating and delivering six cracking new episodes.”

Talking about why the show is so popular, Brenda previously told us: “People enjoy trying to work out whodunit. It’s good family viewing and it concentrates on the crime, it doesn’t dwell on the private lives of the main cast.

“Also no-one’s sitting at home lusting after Vera! That probably helps (laughing). The wives might be lusting after Kenny but then the husbands love it when Vera gives Aiden a good telling off.”

The new series of Vera will open with the body being found of well-respected local builder Jim Tullman, who has been beaten to death on the steps of a monument.

The cop wonders how such an imposing figure could be attacked so viciously. In a twist, it’s soon discovered that the victim was due to testify in court as a key witness in a violent case. Surely, the two things must to be connected? Can Vera crack the clues?

Other key cast returning include Kenny Doughty as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards and Ibinabo Jack as DC Jacqueline Williams.

Executive producer Phil Hunter says: “In the wake of the pandemic I’m especially thrilled to announce the return of Vera. Like many productions we had to postpone filming back in March and simultaneously begin working on a plan as to how we could bring the series back.

“The brilliant thing about drama production is the creativity, innovation and drive that is present in all who work in it, both in front of and behind the camera. Vera is coming back stronger than ever with six new episodes, and whilst we will be following COVID protocols that will keep everyone safe; the work environment will be just as creative allowing everyone to deliver their best work.”

Vera, starring Brenda Blethyn, will return in 2021 (see our TV guide for other shows to enjoy).