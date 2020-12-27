Julie Andrews has got Bridgerton fans in a frenzy...

Bridgerton has finally arrived on Netflix, and fans of the period drama can’t get enough of the new series.

Adapted from the novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton has been billed as a cross between Downton Abbey and Gossip Girl.

And viewers are already going wild for the new launch, many of them having watched the entire series already.

The eight-part series, which has been available to stream on Netflix since Christmas Day, sees the siblings of the Bridgerton family looking for love and happiness in London high society.

Actors Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor (daughter of Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Webster in Coronation Street) play the romantic leads in the Christmas TV highlight.

The series sees Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family, make her debut on the marriage mart.

However, her hopes of finding love soon take a knock when her reputation is slandered by influential Regency gossip-columnist, Lady Whistledown.

Julie Andrews gets fans in a frenzy

Mary Poppins star Julie Andrews narrates the entire series as Lady Whistledown, and fans can’t get enough of the Gossip Girl style twist on a period drama…

The cast share their love for Julie Andrews

But Bridgerton viewers aren’t the only ones who are apparently fans of the legendary Julie Andrews.

Regé-Jean Page who plays Simon in the series recently told us about the moment he found out he was going to be part of the same show as Julie…

“I found out when I was on a train and I yelped. It was a literal yelp,” he revealed.

“The entire carriage turned around. I was in my gym gear because I had come from a boxing training session for the show and I was attempting to look very masculine and yet, I yelped.

That’s how I found out that Julie Andrews was doing it. I was very pleased.”

Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne also told us about how much she loves Julie: “I grew up with The Princess Diaries, and obviously Mary Poppins, and so it was incredible to be part of the same show.

“I’m such a fan.”

You can stream the entire series of Bridgerton on Netflix now.