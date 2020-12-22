Bridgerton stars on the romances, scandals and balls in the Netflix show

PHOEBE: “Simon very much rebels against these social rules which I think is probably quite exciting and sexy for Daphne. I think she is able to let her guard down with Simon and be herself which is really lovely.”

REGÉ: “One of the tricky things in the series is that romance and love are adjacent, but not quite the same thing. I think that getting them confused and mixed up is part of the fun sub-plot of the show. There is pomp, ceremony and romance as a behaviour, and then there is love as a real thing that is felt between two people. Love is something that is genuine, delicate and involves care, passion and attention, and is entirely different to gifts, balls, jewels and circumstance. Unpicking the difference between those two things, both in our Regency world and exploring how that reflects us today, is probably the biggest theme of the show.”

The Whistledown Society Papers cause quite a scandal at the start of the series, what can you tell us about the scandal sheet?

PHOEBE: “It’s a paper that mainly takes the form of a gossip column about people in Regency London, but in the series we don’t know who the author, Lady Whistledown, is. I actually don’t think things have changed that much when you think about how much we still love celebrity culture.”

REGÉ: “Whistledown holds the most powerful pen. She takes everyone and everything down from the inside out, which is scandalous and incredibly exciting. The second that people start wielding power that they’re not meant to have, it shakes up polite society and it shakes up impolite society. So purely by the revolutionary act of telling the truth when no one wants to hear it and no one is used to hearing it, Whistledown lights a fire under everyone’s life and no one quite knows how to handle it.”

How did you feel when you learned the Julie Andrews would be providing the voice for Lady Whistledown?

REGÉ: “I found out when I was on a train and I yelped. It was a literal yelp. The entire carriage turned around. I was in my gym gear because I had come from a boxing training session for the show and I was attempting to look very masculine and yet, I yelped. That’s how I found out that Julie Andrews was doing it. I was very pleased.”

PHOEBE: “It was so exciting. I grew up with The Princess Diaries, and obviously Mary Poppins, and so it was incredible. I’m such a fan.”

Did you have to learn many new skills for the show?

REGÉ: “The question is, were there any skills I didn’t have to learn? Dancing, horse riding, boxing, elocution, Regency history and manners. There was lots and lots of research done for this part. Some of that was physical and some of it was academic. My favourite part of the job is learning about the world around me by going and playing around in it. The horse riding was really fun. I had only ever been on a horse three years ago in Texas and it turns out that Texan horses ride really differently! My international horse diplomacy is in its infancy.”