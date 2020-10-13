Britain's Got Talent Christmas Special has been postponed...

Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Special has been forced to shut down filming after members of the crew tested positive for coronavirus.

The one-off episode of the talent show was due to be aired at Christmas with former contestants returning to the stage for a festive special.

But filming has been put on hold for now after three members of the production crew tested positive for the virus before filming begun.

Following the rules

A spokesperson told The Sun: “As a result of a positive COVID-19 result received yesterday, we have implemented our protocols and a number of crew members are self-isolating at home.

“As a result we are unable to continue filming Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Special today and have taken the decision to postpone.

“The safety of all those involved in the show is our number one priority.

“We follow extensive COVID-19 related procedures to adhere to all government guidelines.”

This year’s winner

This year’s series has only just finished, with comedic piano player, Jon Courtenay winning the prize of £250,000.

He also earned himself a place on the Royal Variety Performance.

Like other TV shows, Britain’s Got Talent has been subject to strict changes due to the current pandemic.

Most notably, judges were seen sitting at individual pods two metres apart, instead of at their usual long desk.

There was also the absence of a live audience in the studio, which is usually a huge part of the show.

Instead the audience watched the action on stage via video link up from a wall of television screens behind the judges.