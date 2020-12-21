Britain’s Got Talent is set to return on this Christmas to celebrate over a decade on the telly...

Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular sees the talent show return in a slightly different format.

This one-off episode celebrates a huge selection of the best acts ever to feature in Britain’s Got Talent’s long-running history.

The Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular looks back at the series fourteen series, inviting back some of the best acts we’ve seen for a truly unmissable, one-night-only event.

Here’s everything you need to know about the seasonal special…

When is Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular on TV?

The Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular will air live on ITV on Christmas Day at 8pm.

The special is one hour and fifty-five minutes long.

Who is on the judging panel?

Series regulars Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden will all return for this festive special of the talent show.

Ashley Banjo features as a guest judge once again whilst Simon continues to recuperate from his bike accident.

Who will be taking part in the Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular?

The official line-up for the show has only just been revealed, and it’s suitably spectacular!

The line-up includes:

Calum Scott, singer-songwriter and series 9 winner

Dog trainer and series 6 winner Ashleigh Butler with her dog Sully

Comic pianist and series 14 winner Jon Courtenay

Series 14 runners-up, sign language choir Sign Along With Us

Shadow theatre group and series 7 winners Attraction

Magician and series 11 winner Richard Jones

Series 13 finalist, magician Ben Hart

Series 12 semi-finalist, magician Marc Spelmann

Singer and series 7 finalist, Asanda Jezile

Ten-year old singer Souparnika Nair

Series 14 semi-finalist, singer Fayth Ifil

Series 11 finalist, singer Sarah Ikumu

Comedy dance duo Stavros Flatley

Beau Dermott, singer and series 10 finalist

Dance troupe, the MerseyGirls

As if that wasn’t enough talent, we also know that all four judges will each be showcasing their own talents for the first time ever!

Who will the judges perform with in the Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular?

Amanda Holden will be joined by 2014 winners Collabro for a rendition of ‘Home for Christmas’.

Alesha Dixon is also on singing duties, performing ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ with 2017 winner, pianist Tokio Myers.

David Walliams, meanwhile, will lead an alternative comedy sketch called the ‘Comedy Christmas Calendar.’ This will feature a host of previous BGT finalists and winners.

His cast includes impressionist Francine Lewis, singing duo Katherine and Joe, and comedians Lost Voice Guy, Steve Royle, Daliso Chaponda and Robert White.

Ashley Banjo will feature with BGT legends, Diversity. They’ll be joined by fellow dance troupe DVJ, as well as the season two winner, George Sampson.

Britain’s Got Talent: Christmas Spectacular airs Christmas Day at 8pm on ITV.