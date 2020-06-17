Britain’s Got Talent live final to go ahead with HUGE change

Both BGT and Strictly could be going ahead without an audience

This year’s series of Britain’s Got Talent kicked off on our screens earlier this year, with ITV airing the audition episodes of the smash hit talent show series.

But with the coronavirus pandemic sending the TV world into chaos when the UK lockdown came into place almost three months ago, plans for the BGT live shows were scuppered.

Now, it’s been reported that the live semi-final and final shows will be done without a studio audience so that they can go ahead while complying with social distancing rules.

According to The Sun, the 2020 winner of a spot on the Royal Variety Show bill will be crowned in front of judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams and a few members of the crew.

“ITV bosses are having to plan for every eventuality and as it stands, the BGT live shows won’t be filmed with an audience,” a source told the title.

“If guidelines change and they can get in a crowd using social distancing, they’ll consider it.

“But for the moment, the only people present will be a small crew and the judges, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.”

Responding to the claims, BGT producers said, “BGT smashed the ratings when the pre-recorded auditions aired earlier this spring. The team behind the show think they can more than replicate that with the lives, even if the only applause you’ll hear is from a recording.”

This follows the news that Strictly Come Dancing could go ahead with no studio audience – something that BBC experts don’t think will negatively impact the glitzy vibe of the show.

The BBC’s director of content Charlotte Moore said, “People think if it is a shiny floor it needs an audience and I don’t think that’s necessarily true.

“I think inevitably things are going to change!”