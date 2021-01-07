Britain’s Got Talent Series 15 filming postponed

ITV has announced that filming for Britain’s Got Talent series fifteen is delayed

Filming for Britain’s Got Talent series fifteen was due to start in late January but has been postponed.

An ITV spokesperson has confirmed this in a new press release; soon after it emerged Dancing On Ice 2021 is still going ahead as normal.



ITV said: “With the announcement of the latest Government health guidelines and with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes we, together with the production teams at Thames and Syco, have taken the decision to move the record and broadcast of the forthcoming series.”

Whilst plenty of other shows have been able to continue working thanks to extensive COVID protocols in place at other studios, Britain’s Got Talent cannot. This is because the show needs hundreds of people to make up the production crew who are behind the audition shows.

Filming Britain’s Got Talent’s audition stages takes ten days in each location and judges can see up to twenty auditions each day. Acts often travel from across the country and further afield to attend their auditions, but cannot do this during a lockdown. Therefore, it is currently impossible for the show to film the audition shows in the usual fashion.

Britain’s Got Talent is also not viable in its current format due to the huge range of acts that attend the auditions. Dance groups, choirs and orchestras are regularly amongst the types of acts who audition each year, and it would be difficult to accommodate these kinds of groups within the current government guidelines.

With both safety and creative concerns about how to restructure the show’s format within current COVID protocols, the production team say that filming can’t go ahead as planned currently.

Sadly, new filming dates have yet to be concerned, but the spokesperson said “we will confirm revised dates in due course.” We will report any further updates as we receive them.

