From singers to dance troupes, magicians to comedians, Britain’s Got Talent has got it all.

But who has won the coveted prize money over the years? Here’s a list of all the Britain’s Got Talent winners…

Series 14 – 2020

Winner: Jon Courtenay

Comedic piano player, Jon Courtenay, sang about the highs and lows of living in lockdown in the final, winning the hearts of the nation and earning his place in the Britain’s Got Talent winners hall of fame.

From his first audition Jon wowed the crowds with his hilarious and original composition and became Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer act, before earning votes from the judges in his semi-final.

Series 13 – 2019

Winner: Colin Thackery

There wasn’t a dry eye in the country every time 89-year-old Chelsea Pensioner Colin sang his heart out on the Britain’s Got Talent stage. After capturing the heart of the nation from his very first performance, Colin went on to win the series in 2019 and scoop the £250,000 prize money. Not only is he the oldest winner of the talent show, but he also released an album called Love Changes Everything, which got to number 13.

Series 12 – 2018

Winner: Lost Voice Guy

Stand up comedian Lost Voice Guy had the nation in stitches as he told jokes via a speech synthesiser after being diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was just six months old. The judges couldn’t get enough of his hilarious performances and since then Lost Voice Guy, whose real name is Lee Ridley, went on to write and star in Radio 4 sitcom, Ability.

Series 11 – 2017

Winner: Tokio Myers

Pianist Tokio left the judges speechless when he performed his first audition in 2017. The super-talented musician not only plays the piano beautifully, but he adds his own twist, leaving all eyes on him. Since winning Britain’s Got Talent, Tokio released an album called Our Generation which got to number 4 in the charts.

Series 10 – 2016

Winner: Richard Jones

Richard became the first ever magician to win Britain’s Got Talent, beating singer Wayne Woodward and Stormtrooper dance act Boogie Storm in the final. He went on to have his own one-off show on ITV called Operation Magic, and he now tours the UK with his magic shows.

Series 9 – 2015

Winner: Jules O’Dwyer and Matisse

The 2015 final saw Jules O’Dwyer pretend to be a policewoman while Matisse was a sausage theif. Part of the act saw Matisse apparently walk a tightrope and the pair won the coveted prize money. However controversy soon followed when it was revealed that the dog walking the tightrope wasn’t in fact Matisse and was actually another dog called Chase. Viewers complained to Ofcom and it was decided that viewers had been misled.

Series 8 – 2014

Winner: Collabro

Boyband Collabro became the first ever singing group to win Britain’s Got Talent in 2014 and since their win they’ve gone on to have huge success. The debut album, Stars, went straight to number one run the Uk, and their second album, Act 2, went in a number 2 in the album chart. Since then they have released three more albums which have all been well received.

Series 7 – 2013

Winner: Attraction

Hungarian shadow theatre group attraction beat young comedian Jack Carroll in the 2013 live final with their tribute to Britain. Week after week the group gained a standing ovation for their moving performances… often leaving Britain’s Got Talent judge, Amanda Holden, in tears.

Series 6 – 2012

Winner: Ashleigh and Pudsey

Simon Cowell has never made any secret of the fact acts involving animals are his favourite, so imagine his delight when Ashleigh and her canine friend Pudsey won the completion in 2012. Following their win Pudsey even went on to star in his own film called Pudsey the Dog: The Movie… in which Britain’s Got Talent judge, David Walliams, provided his voice.

Series 5 – 2011

Winner: Jai McDowall

Throughout the whole of series five, everyone’s money was on singer Ronan Parke to take home the Britain’s Got Talent crown. But it wasn’t until the live final that Scottish singer Jai McDowell shocked the nation with his rendition of Bring Me To Life by Evanescence and won by public vote.

Series 4 – 2010

Winner: Spelbound

Gymnastics troupe Spelbound landed themselves a tidy £100,000 when they won Britain’s Got Talent in 2010. The team then went on to not only preform at the Royal Variety Performance, but they also appeared in the Britain’s Got Talent Live Tour and even the closing ceremony at the 2012 London Olympics.

Series 3 – 2009

Winner: Diversity

2009 was a huge year for Britain’s Got Talent. Not only did dance group Diversity win the coveted first place, but this was also the year that brought us Susan Boyle. Susan left the nation speechless with her version of I Dreamed a Dream, and she became a superstar overnight. But it was Diversity that just pipped her to the post in the final. Ashley Banjo has since joined the Dancing On Ice judging panel, while Perri Kiely has had success on shows like Splash and a celebrity version of The Great British Bake Off.

Series 2 – 2008

Winner: George Sampson

Breakdancer George wowed the both the nation and judges with his amazing performance to Mint Royale’s remix of classic song Singin’ in the Rain. In fact, the UK loved George so much that there song itself re-entered the UK share and got to number 1. Since his time on the reality TV show George has gone into acting, landing roles in Waterloo Road and Emmerdale.

Series 1 – 2007

Winner: Paul Potts

Over two million people voted for singer Paul to be crowned the very first winner of Britain’s Got Talent in 2007. Since his victory, Paul has gone on to carve a career out of singing, while a film about his life was made called One Chance, starring none other than James Corden in 2013.