BritBox – settle down to watch 13 of the best binge-worthy British dramas

Gentleman Jack

Historical drama Gentleman Jack is set in Halifax, West Yorkshire in 1832, with ex Coronation Street favourite Suranne Jones starring as endearing landowner and industrialist, Anne Lister. The series, which sees Anne return to her home town to restore her uncle’s estate, is based on a collection of diaries written by Lister, which document a lifetime of romances with other women, mainly written in a secret code. Watch Gentleman Jack exclusively on BritBox.

Useful info

Number of series: 1

Stars of the show: Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle

Broadchurch

This brilliantly cast serial crime drama is binge-worthy TV at its best. The opening series, set in an idyllic British seaside town, kicks off with the death of local 11 year-old boy, Danny Latimer, and the impact that his demise has on the rest of the town. As police detectives DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and DS Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) start to piece together the events that led up to Danny’s death on that fateful night, fingers of suspicion are pointed as Danny’s family struggle to cope with their grief.

The second series sees Danny’s killer brought to justice, while the third focuses on the rape of a local woman (played by Coronation Street legend Julie Hesmondhalgh) at a birthday party, while the Latimer family go to extreme lengths to move on from Danny’s death.

Useful info

Number of series: 3

Stars of the show: David Tennant, Olivia Coleman and Jodie Whittaker

Vera

This beloved crime drama series is based on the series of hit novels written by Ann Cleeves and stars Brenda Blethyn as unconventional Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope. Vera is a nearly-retired employee of the fictional Northumberland and City Police, who, despite her constantly dishevelled state in her infamous hat and raincoat, manages to use her calculating mind and passion for her job to solve crimes.

Useful info

Number of series: 10

Stars of the show: Brenda Blethyn, David Leon, Kenny Doughty and Riley Jones

Cold Feet

The first season of this Manchester-based comedy drama aired in 1998, following three couples as they went through the ups and downs of every day life. The hugely popular show gained a cult following of fans and ran for five series until taking an extended break in 2003. The show returned in 2016 with familiar faces in the cast who are now older and facing a new set of dramas and dilemmas.

Useful info

Number of series: 9

Stars of the show: James Nesbitt, Helen Baxendale, John Thompson, Fay Ripley, Robert Bathurst and Hermione Norris

Les Misérables



This six-part BBC adaptation of the 1862 French historical novel, written by Victor Hugo, hit our screens back in 2018 and is only found on BritBox. The series, which received rave reviews, sees an extraordinary cast of characters struggle to survive in war-torn France, resulting in a story of love, injustice, redemption and hope. Watch Les Misérables exclusively on BritBox.

Useful info

Number of series: 1

Stars of the show: Lily Collins, David Oyelowo and Dominic West

The Split

This legal drama is set in the fast-paced world of a high-end London law firm, following the lives of the Defoes who all work in divorce law for the family firm. It’s just eldest sister, Hannah, who works for a rival law firm, and youngest sister, Rose, who has bypassed the whole family business to become a nanny.

The series follows the trials and tribulations of the characters’ own relationships, while also seeing them forced to face their pasts as their estranged father returns after a 30 year absence. Watch The Split exclusively on BritBox.

Useful info

Number of series: 1



Stars of the show: Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan and Fiona Button

Midsomer Murders

It’s hard to have missed the huge success that Midsomer Murders has become since it started back in 1997. The show, based on Caroline Graham’s Chief Inspector Barnaby books, is set in a small fictional English village called Midsomer, and each episode features an infamously large number of deaths, mixed with a good helping of humour. Bergerac star John Nettles was the show’s original top cop, with Neil Dudgeon then taking over detecting duties.

Useful info

Number of series: 21

Stars of the show: John Nettles and Neil Dudgeon



Deadwater Fell

This four-part drama stars David Tenant as Tom Kendrick, a doctor whose wife and three children are all murdered in a fire. The tragedy leaves a dark scar on the remote Scottish village, especially for Tom who was the only one pulled out alive from the fire. When it is revealed that all five of the family were drugged, investigators look for a motive and it seems things were far from perfect for this idyllic-looking family.

Useful info

Number of series: 1

Stars of the show: David Tennant, Cush Jumbo

Doc Martin

Set in the fictional seaside village of Portwenn in Cornwall, Doc Martin follows the life of Dr Martin Ellingham, a brilliant but extremely grumpy surgeon who has to give up his London job when he develops a fear of blood. After moving to the seaside village, the doc (Martin Clunes) gets a GP post and the series follows his interactions with the local Cornish villagers. And there’s romance thrown in too…

Useful info

Number of series: 9

Stars of the show: Martin Clunes, Caroline Catz, Stephanie Cole, and Eileen Atkins

Humans

Channel 4’s science fiction series is based in a parallel present where the latest must-have gadget for any busy family is a robot known as a Synth. These highly developed robotic servants are so similar to real humans that they start to transform the way we live. Something that the Hawkins family, who buy a discounted Synth called Anita, are about to discover.

Useful info

Number of series: 3

Stars of the show: Katherine Parkinson, Gemma Chan, Colin Morgan and Lucy Carless

Downton Abbey

Julian Fellowes’ historical drama quickly became a world-wide phenomenon after starting back in 2010, drawing in hordes of fans who couldn’t get enough of the trials and tribulations faced by the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic servants living downstairs. Set in the early 20th century, Downton sees huge moments in history mentioned such as the sinking of Titanic and the First World War, while also thrilling fans with plenty of scandal and romance along the way.

Useful info

Number of series: 6

Stars of the show: Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith and Elizabeth McGovern

Quiz

This three part series tells the story of how army major Charles Ingram won the million pound jackpot on TV quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in 2001. Charles was eventually accused of working his way though the gruelling set of questions asked by host Chris Tarrant thanks to a pattern of suspicious coughs from the audience. The series follows Charles and his wife Diana as they find themselves in court and eventually convicted of cheating their way to success.

Useful info

Number of series: 1

Stars of the show: Michael Sheen, Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford

Wolf Hall

This historical six-part drama, exclusive to BritBox, documents the rapid rise of Thomas Cromwell, the son of a humble blacksmith who went on to become King Henry VIII’s chief minister. The series, based on novels written by Hilary Mantel, follows Cromwell (Mark Rylance) through the Tudor courts as he frees the king of his marriage to Anne Boleyn. Watch Wolf Hall exclusively on BritBox.

Useful info

Number of series: 1

Stars of the show: Mark Rylance, Claire Foy and Damian Lewis

