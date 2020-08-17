Might Brooklyn Beckham - pictured here with stylist Kim Jones, mum Victoria and dad David - end up on Strictly Come Dancing?

David Beckham’s son Brooklyn is reportedly in talks with the BBC over appearing in Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

In what would be a massive coup for the Beeb, 21-year-old Brooklyn Beckham has been approached about a possible appearance on the upcoming series, it’s been claimed.

But, in a twist, The Mail on Sunday reports that ITV rival I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is also after the young Beckham.

So, would dancing in Strictly have more appeal for Victoria and David’s son? Or, would he fancy his chances taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity, which is being filmed in the UK rather than Australia?

Brooklyn would be a ‘dream signing’ for Strictly Come Dancing…

An insider told the newspaper: “Brooklyn would be a dream signing for Strictly. He is being written about absolutely everywhere. He has a huge social media following and would raise the profile of the show, not just in the UK, but also in America where he has a lot of fans.”

“But more than that, imagine having Brand Beckham behind him.”

Brooklyn, the eldest of David and Victoria’s four children, is just the latest star linked to the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Other rumoured names include Myleene Klass and Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, who was forced to pull out last year after suffering an injury during rehearsals.

The BBC earlier this year confirmed that Strictly Come Dancing would be returning to our screens despite the pandemic, but that the run would be shorter than usual.

A spokesperson said back in June: “To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.”

A Beckham in the series would certainly get everyone talking.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn

