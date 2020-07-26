Brush with DEATH leaves Coronation Street residents reeling next week

Deadly drama is heading for killer Gary Windass...

Coronation Street killer, Gary Windass (Mikey North), finds his life on the line next week when he is hit by a car after a huge confrontation with Sarah Platt.

The drama for the cobbles killer starts when he realises Bernie Winter has found Rick Neelan’s watch in the woods.

Knowing Bernie’s discovery could reveal that fact he murder Rick last year, Gary is desperate to get the watch back… but his plan starts to unravel when Bernie reveals she sold the watch to Sarah for £50.

Shoving cash at Bernie, Gary demands that she gets the watch back from Sarah, but when Bernie offers her double what she paid for the watch, Sarah smells a rat and realises that it’s Gary who wants the watch, not Bernie.

Realising that this means Adam’s theory that Gary killed Rick must be true, a shocked Sarah confronts her ex.

But when she asks him directly if he is a killer, it leads to an explosive confrontation between the pair… especially when Sarah discovers what he’s hiding in his van!

However, the drama doesn’t end there… as the pair argue, Gary is struck by a car while saving Sarah’s life.

Sarah races to unconscious Gary’s side, stunned that he has just saved her life… but she is devastated when she realises he isn’t waking up.

Tyrone calls an ambulance, having seen the whole thing, and soon Gary is rushed to the hospital.

Once there, Maria and Adam both arrive, and Adam presses Sarah to find out exactly what happened.

But Sarah is cagey about what happened and lies that she just stepped out in front of a car and Gary pushed her out of the way.

However, that’s not all she lies about.

Sarah also fails to tell her husband that she has proof that Gary murdered Rick.

Adam senses that she is lying, but why is Sarah keeping Gary’s dark secret hidden for him?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.