Bobby Beale finds his life on the line next week...

There’s danger on the cards for EastEnders favourite Bobby Beale next week when he suddenly collapses while partying in Ruby’s nightclub.

A new image, released by EastEnders, shows Bobby out cold on the dance floor, while Lola, Dotty and Peter all gather around him desperately trying to work out what is wrong.

But what has caused the the teenager’s health to dramatically turn?

Bobby’s collapse comes after he suffered a dramatic brain injury earlier this year after he was targeted by bullies after Denny posted vile things about him online.

The attack left him fighting for his life in hospital as part of the soap’s 35th anniversary episodes.

Bobby’s near-death experience back in February is why Ian locked Denny in the room at the bottom of the doomed Thames party boat that sank, ultimately killing Sharon’s beloved teenage son.

But as that storyline continues, Dotty Cotton knows Ian’s guilty secret over Denny’s death and has been blackmailing the businessman for cash.

However, Bobby has since developed a crush on her dad’s nemesis, and it seems his infatuation with Dotty could perhaps lead him into danger next week.

To make matters even more confusing, Dotty has got her own crush – but instead of Bobby’s feelings being reciprocated, she is falling for Bobby’s older brother, Peter.

Could the newly-formed love triangle be what leads to Bobby collapsing?

And will Ian’s youngest son be able to survive his second brush with death in just a few months?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.