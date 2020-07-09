The Supervet star Noel Fitzpatrick revists one of the ‘most emotional’ cases

You'll need tissues for this one!

The Supervet has been revisiting some of his most memorable cases – and tonight’s C4 episode promises to be something special.

On this evening’s (9th July) episode, Noel Fitzpatrick is taking a look at a case which he describes as the “most emotional”.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a photo of him posing with a dog called Murphy and his owner.

He wrote, “Murphy’s story is perhaps one of the most emotional we have shared on #Supervet, and I know it wasn’t just us who fell in love with him.

“You all did too. I can’t wait for you to see how he is today. His story is on tomorrow, don’t miss it x”

In tonight’s episode, Noel will be giving an update on Murphy’s progress following his surgery.

He will also be focusing on another case, involving a husky called Adam.

What happened to Murphy in C4’s The Supervet?

For those that don’t remember, Murphy’s case was a particularly upsetting one.

In dramatic scenes, the Golden Retriever puppy had been rushed in after a severe dog attack which left his jaw hanging off.

Due to the severity of the case, Noel and the team couldn’t wait and had to operate immediately on a Sunday night.

Together, they had to try and reconstruct his face whilst fighting off any infections that might occur around the area.

Reflecting on the case, Noel revealed, “Murphy is one of my favourite patients of my entire career. He came into my life as a little ray of hope in a world which was very dark for me that particular day. Dogs have given me far more than I have ever given them.

“I will remember Murphy forever. He will hopefully live a long and happy life of joy with Tim and his family. Yet that light could so easily have been turned out. That decision was down to Tim and I in one of the most tearful and saddest moments of our lives because of what we were both going through that fateful day.

“Murphy reminds us all that no matter how bad things may seem, there is always hope, and he shows us that no matter how dark you feel inside, looking after each other and looking after love, giving a little bit of extra effort to look after that love, is the only thing that will see us through at the end of the day.”

The Supervet airs at 8pm on Thursdays on C4.