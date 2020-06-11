This year's special will remain in Poplar

The Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas special promises to be one of the highlights of BBC1’s festive schedule.

Unfortunately, filming on the show had to be suspended due to the coronavirus. Back in March the show’s executive producer Dame Pippa Harris announced: “Very sadly, we have had to postpone the filming of this year’s Call the Midwife Christmas Special and series 10.

“Our priority is the safety of our amazing cast and crew, and we don’t believe that shooting at the current time is feasible or responsible.”

However, with lockdown restrictions and soaps like Coronation Street returning to filming, it looks like there will be a Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas special.

What date and time is The Call The Midwife Christmas special 2020 on BBC1?

The Call the Midwife Christmas special is traditionally shown on Christmas Day. The BBC is yet to officially confirm this – but it seems unlikely it won’t be Christmas Day!

Where is the Call the Midwife Christmas special set this year?

Last year of course the midwives got tangled up with some very daughter sheep when they headed off to the Outer Hebrides.

Creator Heidi Thomas has confirmed to Radio Times that this year’s special will be set in Poplar. “We are not going anywhere cold, we are not going anywhere wet, we’re not going anywhere far away. It’s very much Poplar-based…”.

She also revealed there would be tinsel and Christmas dinner at Nonnatus House!

Who’s in this year’s Call the Midwife Christmas special?

We haven’t had confirmed casting yet, but expect all your favourites!

Is there a trailer yet?

Bit early at the moment, but we promise to upload it as soon as it’s available!

