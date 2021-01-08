Call the Midwife 2021 – release date, cast, plot and all you need to know

Call the Midwife will be back soon for a new series

Call the Midwife 2021 promises to be a real treat for all fans following the recent Call the Midwife Christmas special.

Normally, every January we’re treated to a new series of Call the Midwife, but because filming started later than usual due to the pandemic the series will return later than normal.

When is Call the Midwife 2021 on BBC1?

Call the Midwife won’t be back in January and the BBC is still to confirm an official date when the series will return. As soon as they announce it we will update this story.

How many episodes will be the new series be?

The new series will consist of seven one-hour episodes. Normally a series of Call the Midwife is made up of eight episodes but there’s one less this year because filming started later.

What year is Call the Midwife 2021 set in?

The new series will be set in 1966 which of course is when England won the World Cup! England famously beat West Germany 4-2 in the final and this will surely end up in the script of the new series. Expect to see the midwives huddled around a telly as Geoff Hurst scores his legendary hat-trick. 1966 was also notable for the start of Star Trek, although we’re not sure if that will come up in the new series. More plot details will be announced nearer the time.

Who’s in the cast of Call the Midwife 2021?

Well it’s likely to be same line-up as the Christmas special. That featured. Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane), Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan), Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda), Ella Bruccoleri (Sister Frances), Helen George (Trixie), Laura Main (Shelagh Turner), Leonie Elliott (Lucille), Stephen McGann (Dr Turner), Cliff Parisi (Fred), Annabelle Apsion (Violet), Georgie Glen (Miss Higgins), Max Macmillan (Timothy), Daniel Laurie (Reggie) and Zephryn Taitte (Cyril).

Last summer Jennifer Kirby revealed that she won’t be back as Nurse Valerie.

Jennifer revealed her big news on Twitter, saying: “After four joyful years spent with Call the Midwife I have decided to say goodbye to Nonnatus, Val, and the wonderful cast, crew and production team.

“The programme is a truly national treasure, and it will always be a huge honour for me to have been a part of something so wonderful. I can’t wait to keep watching our beloved Nonnatus from the other side of the screen. Long live Call the Midwife. So long chicks. X”

Is there a trailer for Call the Midwife 20212?

Not yet, watch this space!

Can I still watch the Call the Midwife Christmas special?

Yes, it’s still available to watch on iPlayer!.

Call the Midwife 2021 returns soon (see our TV guide for full listings).