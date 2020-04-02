Call the Midwife ‘determined’ to air Christmas special on time

Fingers crossed we will get a festive episode to enjoy

Call the Midwife producers have revealed their determination to air this year’s Christmas special on time, despite huge complications due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic has seen hundreds of productions across the world being cancelled or postponed to try and slow the spread of the virus.

However, Call the Midwife producers have revealed that they are “determined” to make sure that the show’s Christmas special goes ahead as planned.

The Christmas special of the hit show has become a popular instalment of the BBC’s festive timetable and so creators really want to be able to give patient fans what they want.

“Our sets may be under lock and key, and our producers working from home, but we haven’t abandoned our posts!” said showrunner Heidi Thomas.

“Scripts are still being written, and we will start filming as soon as circumstances allow”.

“The Christmas Special is our absolute priority,” she continued, “and we are determined to get it on screen on Christmas Day”.

“These are extraordinary times,” Heidi added. “But the Call The Midwife cast and crew are an extraordinary team”.

It comes after a number of BBC shows stopped filming in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 global pandemic outbreak.

And it was announced that the iconic British Soap Awards would not be going ahead on ITV this year due to the virus outbreak.

The annual awards, which see top soaps including EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors, go head to head in a number of categories, have been running for last 21 years and this will be the first time ever that they won’t go ahead.

“Due to the evolving coronavirus pandemic we are extremely sad to confirm that The British Soap Awards 2020 cannot go ahead as planned,” they wrote on Twitter.

“We will return bigger and better in 2021. Keep watching all of your favourite Soaps and look out for out special documentary celebrating 21 Years of the Soap Awards later this Spring”.