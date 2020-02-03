Fans want to see much more of Dr Kevin McNulty and they will in episode six!

Call the Midwife is no stranger to guest stars, but Lee Armstrong hugely impressed fans despite only being in one episode so far.

The fourth episode of the current series saw four young doctors visiting Nonnatus House to learn about delivering babies. Dr Kevin McNulty was among them, and it seemed Lee Armstrong’s character made a lasting impression on Call the Midwife fans.

In the episode, first broadcast on January 26th, the young doctor showed he cared a lot about his role, as well as the women going through pregnancy and labour at Nonnatus House.

In fact, we saw Dr Kevin and the others working closely with Nurse Valerie (Jennifer Kirby), as they helped with a difficult birth. The doctor learned a lot from her on the maternity ward during this experience.

On top of this, Dr McNulty helped to diagnose a tricky health issue alongside Dr Turner (Stephen McGann), gaining himself a great reputation at Nonnatus House.

His presence certainly didn’t go unnoticed by fans either, with many of them taking to Twitter to praise the new character for his hard work and likeability.

Unfortunately the episode ended with the doctors leaving, but people wanted to see him back as a permanent member of staff.

One fan even suggested creating a petition, writing, “Petition to bring Dr McNulty back as a series regular #callthemidwife @CallTheMidwife1”

Another added that he should partner up with Dr Turner, “Dr McNulty can stay. He and Dr Turner would make an excellent team #callthemidwife”

A third agreed, writing, “Who do I write to to get Dr McNulty as Dr Turner’s new partner please? #callthemidwife @CallTheMidwife1”

It seems fans prayers have been answered too, as a preview shown at the end of last night’s episode revealed Dr McNulty heading back to the surgery.

And could this mean he’ll be sticking around for longer? We’ll have to tune in and find out!

Call the Midwife continues this Sunday at 8pm on BBC1.