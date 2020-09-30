Call the Midwife reveals BIG news about the 2020 Christmas special

Call the Midwife will be returning to our screens for a Christmas special this year...

There is exciting news for TV fans, because filming for the Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special has wrapped.

As always, Call the Midwife promises to be one of the highlights of the Christmas TV schedule, and fans have been waiting with bated breath to see if we would be lucky enough to get a festive special this year.

It’s no secret that things have been turned upside down in the world of television thanks to lockdown and the disruption it caused in filming.

Christmas is coming

However, viewers can breathe a sigh of relief because it was announced on the official Facebook page for Call the Midwife today that filming has been completed for the Christmas episode.

Along with a photo of Lucille and Cyril, played by Leonie Elliot and Zephryn Taitte, the show announced…

“Today we passed an important milestone that we wanted to share with you all – we have completed filming for the new Christmas episode.

“As you may know, it is a tradition in filming to take a picture of the first and last clapperboards used, along with the actors who were involved in that scene.

“Normally we would wait to do our final clapperboard shot until the whole of filming for series 10 was complete.

“But we thought it was important to mark this moment today, as we think it is good news in these uncertain times.

“Although there is still much post-production work to do on the episode – editing, sound, music, etc – these jobs are much easier to do under any distancing restrictions.

“So we can once again assure you that we really WILL be seeing you at Christmas!”

A special guest for a special episode

It was revealed earlier this month that the Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special would see a guest joining the cast.

Former Doctor Who star Peter Davison will appear as Mr Percival, the ringmaster of Percival’s Circus, which brings huge crowds to Poplar.

So it seems Christmas has arrived early for Call the Midwife fans – and the new year will also bring more happy news.

Filming for series 10 will follow now that the Christmas episode is complete… meaning there is plenty more drama to come into 2021.

The Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special is likely to be screened on BBC1 on Christmas Day.