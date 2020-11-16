Call the Midwife shares first look at series 10 with behind-the-scenes snaps

Call the Midwife series 10 will arrive early in 2021

Call the Midwife has shared a first look at the eagerly anticipated 10th series of the BBC1 hit.

The behind-the-scenes snaps show Shelagh Turner (played by Laura Main) and Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) preparing for their next takes.

Laura is pictured getting last minute make-up touches, while Stephen McGann is seen having his doctor’s coat adjusted.

It’s a welcome sight for fans who have not only the 2020 Call the Midwife Christmas special to look forward to, but also the new series.

The show’s official account tweeted: “Exclusive: Final checks! The Turners have their last adjustments before a take on set during filming our latest Call The Midwife series!”

Call the Midwife will be shorter than normal…

Series 10 will be shorter than usual because filming started later than normal due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of the standard eight episodes, the 2021 run will consist of seven hour-long episodes.

Heidi Thomas, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer, commented earlier this year: “Everyone is overjoyed to be whisking the dust sheets off Nonnatus House and getting back to filming after lockdown.

“It is a particular thrill to be able to deliver the Christmas Special on time, just as we promised at the start of the pandemic. We are very much a family at Call The Midwife, and like families everywhere, we have missed each other. We will now be putting more love and energy into our work than ever and can’t wait to share Series 10 with our fantastic, loyal audience.”

The festive special will be set in December 1965. It will see the circus coming to Poplar with former Time Lord Peter Davison playing Ringmaster Mr Percival.

Series 10 of Call the Midwife will air in 2021. The Christmas special is likely to air on Christmas Day on BBC1 (see our TV Guide for full listings).