Call the Midwife actress says Trixie gets some 'really fun outfits' for her dates

Call the Midwife star Helen George has revealed there will be some memorable scenes in the Christmas special as Nurse Trixie Franklin goes on a series of blind dates.

The eagerly anticipated festive episode will see Trixie going mad when she receives a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas grift from her Godmother. As her Godmother puts it, she doesn’t want Trixie ending up “on the shelf!”.

But it seems Trixie soon throws herself full on into the dating world and gets dressed up as she heads out on a string of dates.

Helen says: “This year it’s very exciting because Trixie gets to go on some blind dates with various gentlemen. She joins a dating agency, and we have a series of almost speed dating style scenes. She gets some really fun outfits for them.”

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old actress says that they still have real-life babies on set despite the pandemic.

“Yes there are still real babies in this Christmas special. All of the Covid precautions are being taken, so it’s as safe for the babies as ever,” she reveals.

She adds: “We’re all pretty relieved to have got this filmed. There was a moment where we thought: ‘Are we going to have Call the Midwife this Christmas?’ The work that has been done to make the filming Covid safe is incredible. We were six months behind filming as well. It’s amazing that they have managed to get this together and make it so safe for us all.”

So, will Helen be settling in to watch Call the Midwife with her partner Jack and three-year-old daughter Wren on Christmas Day?

“Yes. I will be watching this year’s Christmas special with Jack and Wren and the dog. No one is going away, so I’ll definitely be in the UK!”

The Call the Midwife Christmas special promises to be a real treat. The plot will also see the circus coming to Poplar as ex Doctor Who star Peter Davison guest stars as the circus ringmaster.

Catch The Call the Midwife Christmas special on BBC1 on Christmas Day at 7.40pm. See our Christmas TV section for more festive shows to enjoy.