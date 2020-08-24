Call the Midwife actress thanks fans for all their 'lovely messages'

Call the Midwife star Jennifer Kirby has revealed she is quitting the show after “four joyful years” as Nurse Valerie Dyer.

Fans will get their next instalment with the Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas special, however it looks like Jennifer won’t be playing any part in the festive episode. It’s unclear exactly how the character will be written out of the show.

Jennifer revealed her big news on Twitter, saying: “After four joyful years spent with Call the Midwife I have decided to say goodbye to Nonnatus, Val, and the wonderful cast, crew and production team.

“The programme is a truly national treasure, and it will always be a huge honour for me to have been a part of something so wonderful. I can’t wait to keep watching our beloved Nonnatus from the other side of the screen. Long live Call the Midwife. So long chicks. X”

Fans were gutted at the news, saying how much they will miss Jennifer. And the star has now posted another tweet, thanking fans for all their kind words.

“Thank you all for your lovely messages. I will miss the show and Valerie more than I can say, but it was time to say goodbye. One of the greatest things ever, was hearing how the show or Val made an impact on you personally. That is such a privilege. Thank you. X.”

Call the Midwife fans, however, have at least had some good news recently as it was announced that filming has started on the festive episode.

Set in 1965, the Beeb teases that “everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but nothing goes quite to plan.

“Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift.”

Call the Midwife will return this Christmas (see our TV guide for full listings).