Stephen took to Twitter to share the trivia...

Call the Midwife actor Stephen McGann has revealed the interesting way he’s connected to co-star Jenny Agutter.

The Doctor Turner actor tweeted that he was celebrating his 30th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, and he revealed it was the same as Jenny’s! And, in an extra Call the Midwife link, Stephen is of course married to the show’s creator, Heidi Thomas.

In his tweet, he wrote, “A nice little piece of #CallTheMidwife trivia. Me and Heidi were married 30 years ago today.

“And so was Jenny Agutter! Exact same day. We remember looking at Jenny and John’s glamorous magazine pics at the time. Now she has to stare at my sorry ass on a daily basis. :-)”

Fans loved this fun fact, tweeting Stephen to send well wishes.

One wrote, “Happy Anniversary to you all. And thank you for being a little piece of light in all this darkness.”

Another added, “Wishing you both a very happy anniversary (And also to Jenny and John)”

And a third wrote, “Happy Anniversary to both couples!”

Stephen first met Heidi after auditioning for a role in a play she had written.

He told the Express, “I don’t believe in love at first sight. I find it a rather trite idea, but that’s exactly what happened to me when I first met Heidi.

“It was 1986 and I was a young actor, living in east London. One day my agent rang to say I’d been invited to audition for a play by a new writer at Liverpool Playhouse.”

He added, “I got the job and in the following weeks we fell irredeemably in love.”

Stephen and Heidi share one son together and now work closely together on Call the Midwife.