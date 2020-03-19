Call the Midwife SUSPENDS filming following coronavirus fears

The nurses and nuns are taking a break for a little while...

Call the Midwife has suspended filming as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Executive Producer Dame Pippa Harris released a statement confirming the news.

It read, “Very sadly, we have had to postpone the filming of this year’s Call the Midwife Christmas Special and Series 10.

“Our priority is the safety of our amazing cast and crew, and we don’t believe that shooting at the current time is feasible or responsible.”

The announcement went on to reassure fans that they planned on being back as soon as possible.

It continued, “However, the moment the situation improves, the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus House will be back on their bikes, bringing babies into the world and joy into your living rooms.

“We send our warmest love to the worldwide Call the Midwife family, and look forward to being back in Poplar soon.”

Call the Midwife is a beloved BBC drama which follows a group of midwives and nuns working in the East End in Poplar during the 1950s and 60s.

It’s been on our screens since 2012 and has seen a dedicated fan base all around the world.

Series 10 was expected to arrive early next year, but it’s not yet known how far it will be pushed back.

Many other programmes have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Recently the BBC confirmed that popular soaps EastEnders, Casualty, Holby and Doctors have stopped amid the coronavirus crisis.

Call the Midwife series 1 – 9 are currently available on BBC iPlayer.