Ready for more Drag Race?

Canada’s Drag Race is coming to BBC Three in July.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest drag competition…

What should we expect from Canada’s Drag Race?

Much like the original series, RuPaul’s Drag Race, the Canadian edition will see drag queens competing in a series of challenges.

Twelve queens will compete for the title of ‘Canada’s First Drag Superstar’. So it’s a pretty big deal!

Speaking about the new series, RuPaul said, “Canada’s Drag Race airing on BBC is further proof that self-expression, creativity and the tenacity of the human spirit resonates around the globe.”

The official programme description sounds like it’ll be perfect for existing fans of the famous drag competition.

It reads, “Not only do they need to serve their finest drag looks, but they will need to sing, dance, act, improv, tuck, sew, glue, beat, work in teams, work alone, throw shade, death drop, and lip sync for their lives if they are to avoid the weekly elimination, and hear ‘shantay you stay’.”

Who’s competing for the coveted title?

Canada’s Drag Race will see the introduction of twelve of the country’s best drag artistes.

The country has a vibrant drag scene, and they’ll all be bringing their A-Game to try and win the crown.

Queens from all over the country will be facing off against each other, and there’s some fierce competition.

The first Canada’s Drag Race will feature twelve different queens, each one of them with their own unique styles and passions.

But there can only been one winner, and these queens will go up against a panel of judges to try and impress.

Each week, one queen will be eliminated from the competition until one is finally crowned.

The full line-up can be found on the BBC’s website, featuring quotes and key facts from the competitors.

Teasing the line-up, Fenton Bailey, co-founder of World of Wonder, says, “Think you know Canada? Think again! These queens bring the true North and fierce, showing that the universal art of drag is unique to every culture.”

Many of the queens are already very active on social, with a strong following. You might recognise them!

Who’s on the judging panel?

There’s three permanent judges on the panel for Canada’s Drag Race

Drag Race series 11 alumni Brooke Lynn Hytes, model and activist Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and TV personality Stacey McKenzie will be critiquing the queens each week.

But they’re not alone, as each week a celebrity guest host will join them. This includes RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage.

Will the queens be able to impress this ruthless judging panel? There’s only one way to find out!

When can we watch it?

Canada’s Drag Race will be available on BBC iPlayer from 3rd July.