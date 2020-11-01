Carol Vorderman: Pride of Britain is going to be powerful

Carol Vorderman reveals why this year’s Pride of Britain is an especially emotional and uplifting celebration of the nation’s unsung heroes…



Pride of Britain 2020 is going to look different to celebrations past. But presenter Carol Vorderman reveals the spirit of the ceremony, which airs on ITV, Sunday 01 November at 9.00pm is stronger than ever.

The Pride of Britain awards normally take place at a star-studded ceremony in London, but not this year. Yet, despite lockdown, the celebration of many of the UK’s most inspirational people will go on!

We talked to host Carol Vorderman, who reveals how the 2020 Pride of Britain awards has risen to current challenges. And, yes – it will be a fabulously, star-studded event!

Here Carol Vorderman tells us why Pride of Britain is more relevant than ever, and tells us about this year’s worthy winners…

Thanks to lockdown, Pride of Britain won’t be the usual red-carpet event. So how will it work?

Carol Vorderman: “Actually we’ve come up with a wonderful show. It starts with this James Bond-esque sequence of me in a helicopter in a ball gown and I’m getting different celebrities to deliver the awards to the winners. Obviously we still have the moving films about the winners’ stories but then we also have these wonderful individual presentations from celebrities like David Beckham, Ant & Dec, Prince Charles, Katherine Jenkins and Marcus Rashford – we love him, he’s such a lovely, down-to-earth lad!”

What else is different?

CV: “This is the first year where I haven’t met the winners and their families, which has been really difficult for me because I’m normally so involved! It’s also hard not to have them on stage to receive their applause, but it’s still a real celebration.”

Did it feel more important to salute these heroes because of the strange times we’re living in?

CV: “Yes it did! When lockdown first happened we pretty quickly realised that Pride of Britain couldn’t happen like it normally would. But we also knew that because of what it represents it had to happen this year of all years. We all need a bit of a lift and celebrating these extraordinary people is part of that.”

Captain Sir Tom Moore receives a special recognition award. Why do you think he’s captured the nation’s hearts?

CV: “He represents a generation who had to crack on through the Second World War, which was horrendous. They lost so many people, society changed and the political system changed and they just got on with their lives. I feel there has also been a sort of disregard of the elderly recently, but Captain Tom changed that. We love him for his twinkle and for his charm and for his humility. He represents a generation that we could learn a lot from today.”

Will you be watching the show on telly from home this year?

CV: “I always do, but I’m going to be overwhelmed by tears because I won’t have been there to see the winners receive their awards. I’m definitely going to need two boxes of tissues, especially as we also have a special award to celebrate our amazing NHS frontline heroes. I can’t give away who’s presenting it, but it’s going to be a very powerful, poignant moment!”

Interview by Hannah Davies.

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, in partnership with TSB, will be broadcast on ITV on 1st November at 9.00pm.