From growing her own vegetables in her country garden to a passion for renovating properties, there is lots to know about actress and presenter Caroline Quentin...

Caroline Quentin is probably best known for her role in 90s sitcom Men Behaving Badly, where she played Dorothy, the long-suffering girlfriend of Martin Clunes’ character, Gary.

Since then she has become a household name after appearing in shows like Doc Martin, Jonathan Creek, Kiss Me Kate and Blue Murder to name but a few.

Caroline has also had a hugely successful career on the stage, despite getting first night nerves!

In September 2020 it was announced that Caroline would be joining Strictly Come Dancing 2020, with the star revealing: “I’m thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be taking part!”

Most fans of the actress will know that:

Caroline was awarded a Special Recognition Awards at the 2004 National Television Awards.

She’s still good friends with Men Behaving Badly co-star Martin Clunes

She released a single with Lesley Ash in 1996 called ‘Tell Him’ which got to number 25 in the singles chart

But what else do we know about Caroline Quentin? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

1. Caroline’s got a secret passion for ballet

When she was just 10 years old, Caroline won a scholarship to study dance at the Arts Educational School in Tring. However, because of family troubles, she ended up leaving. “I felt completely thwarted that I couldn’t go on with ballet,” she told You magazine. “It was my passion, something I would have done even if I didn’t get paid for it.”

2. Caroline grows all her own fruit and veg

Caroline can often be found sharing pictures of her amazing home-grown crops on her Instagram page, and she certainly seems to have green fingers. Not only does she grow most things from seed, she also nurtures them in her country garden, before cooking them up into amazing meals. Speaking of her passion for gardening, Caroline told dailymail.co.uk: “Gardening is good for the soul, even if the only space you have is a window box. Growing roses and veggies is my happy time.”

3. She didn’t intend to become an actor

Despite having huge success in shows from Men Behaving Badly and Jonathan Creek to Kiss Me Kate and Doc Martin, Caroline has admitted that she didn’t plan to become an actress. She told You magazine: “I have had a good career for someone who didn’t intend to become an actor, but it was a detour, a great detour!”

4. She met her husband at work

After splitting from her first husband, comedian Paul Merton, in 1998, Caroline went on to meet the love of her life, Sam Farmer, while working on Men Behaving Badly. Sam was working as a runner on the show at the time, and the pair hit it off immediately. They got married in Devon in 2006 and have two children together, Emily Rose and William. Caroline credits her family as being the ‘centre of my universe’.

5. She’s got a passion for renovating properties

As well as presenting TV shows like Restoration Home and The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes for BBC2, Caroline also likes to renovate properties in her spare time. Caroline and husband Sam have given more than 13 properties a new lease of life, some which they have lived in themselves, and others are an investment for later in life.

6. Anne Reid is her inspiration

Anne played Caroline’s mother for three years in the TV series Life Begins, and since then the actress has looked up to her. Caroline told dailymail.co.uk: “She is inspirational and hilarious – we scream with laughter together. She still loves her work and is really positive, and consequently she is like a teenager.”

7. She loves living in the country

Caroline has often said that she finds country living hugely rewarding, and she loves living in Devon with her family, their dogs, chickens and turkeys. Apparently Martin Clunes has also been known to say that Caroline’s turkey is the best he has ever eaten!

Caroline Quentin’s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actress….

How old is she?

Caroline Quentin’s age is 60. She was born on 11 July 1960.

Is she in a relationship?

Caroline Quentin married husband Sam Farmer in 2006.

Does she have children?

Caroline Quentin and husband Sam have got two children, Emily Rose and William.

Where was she born?

Caroline Quentin was born in Reigate, Surrey.

How tall is she?

Caroline Quentin is 1.62 metres tall.

Instagram: @quentyquestions

Twitter: @quentyquestions

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.

Main picture credit: Getty