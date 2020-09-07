The medical drama will return to our screens later in the year...

Great news for Casualty fans, because the medical drama is coming back with a bang later this year as filming kicks off once again.

Viewers have been waiting patiently for new episodes after lockdown forced production to shut down earlier this year.

Back with a bang

But the BBC One drama won’t be coming back quietly, because a huge episode is on the cards that is set to highlight the difficult realities of battling Coronavirus in the Emergency Department.

In one of the most powerful episodes of Casualty ever to air, the show will examine the personal cost of being in the NHS at a time of crisis.

It will also reveal the full extent of the impact that the virus has had on Emergency Departments.

As doctors and nurses fins themselves more loved and respected than ever after becoming national heroes, Casualty’s ability to reflect the realities behind the NHS has never been more relevant.

What have the team been up to?

Clinical Lead Connie Beauchamp finds that her personal leadership qualities are pushed to their very limit when several of her team fall ill with the virus in the line of duty.

Can she keep her personal feelings in check when her lover Jacob (Charles Venn) himself falls ill with the virus?

With the support of Charlie, himself devastated by the impact of the coronavirus on local care homes, Connie reflects on her leadership in these most challenging of times and together they face their most gut wrenching decision ever.

Paramedic Lev has decided to move out of the family home during the lockdown to protect his vulnerable son recovering from cancer.

Without her husband at home, how does Faith come to terms with Dylan’s accusation that Lev had an illicit affair?

Paramedic Fenisha has so far managed to keep her pregnancy a secret from Ethan, the child’s father, and Jan, her boss.

Can she continue to do so during a pandemic?

Head of Continuing Drama at BBC Studios Kate Oates, says: “We are thrilled to be back in production with BBC’s longest running medical show.

“The writers, Casualty teams, cast and crew are back on set with stories that reflect the extraordinary times we are living through.

“We can’t wait for the audience to see them and to be back in the Saturday night schedule.”

Casualty will return to screens later this year at the slightly shorter duration of 40 minutes.