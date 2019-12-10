Casualty Christmas horror – the show’s CANCELLED this Saturday!

Bah humbug! Why's Casualty not on this Saturday?

Casualty fans are again going to be left disappointed this Saturday because their favourite show is missing from the TV schedule.

The hospital hit is considered a Saturday night regular, but there’s been a number of different reasons this year for it not being on.

This time it’s because the BBC has made space for the Strictly Come Dancing final, one of the highlights of the TV calendar.

BBC1’s Saturday 14th December evening schedule looks like this…

6.30pm The Hit List

7.05 Strictly Come Dancing: The Final

9.10pm Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

With the Strictly final running for over two hours, Casualty has had to make way. Earlier this year Casualty was cleared from the schedule for the Last Night of the Proms and the Eurovision Song Contest.

Perhaps most annoying for fans was when it was moved at the last minute due to Wimbledon as a mixed doubles match involving Andy Murray and Serena Williams ran over.

But in better news for Casualty fans it will be back the following Saturday – 21st December. It will be shown then at 9.20pm.