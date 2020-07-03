Casualty confirms return date and fans won’t have to wait very long

Great news for Casualty fans!

Casualty was one of the many programmes affected by lockdown, but fans won’t have to wait long for its return.

The medical soap stopped airing at the end of May, but it will be back on our screens next week.

Taking to Twitter, the official account wrote, “When you hear #Casualty is back next week!”

The BBC has confirmed that new episodes will air from Saturday 11th July.

Upcoming Casualty storylines include Jade Lovall meeting her birth mother and Charlie Fairhead returning to the ED.

So there’ll be plenty of drama for fans to look forward to after all this time.

But fans of medical soaps have had plenty of Holby City to watch, with some truly heartbreaking storylines.

Recently, fans were in tears after Essie’s heartbreaking confession. Will she be okay?

On 18th March, the BBC made the difficult decision to postpone filming for the safety of cast and crew.

In a statement at the time, they wrote, “In light of the spread of COVID-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on all BBC Studios continuing dramas will be postponed until further notice.”

But things are slowly coming back to normal, with filming resuming across a number of our favourite soaps.

Hollyoaks has confirmed when the C4 soap will resume filming, and BBC soap EastEnders has already returned to the square after a break.

Finally, beloved ITV soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale have resumed filming too.

Sadly this means there’ll be a delay in new episodes, but we’re sure they’ll be worth the wait!

In the meantime, many soaps have aired special programmes dedicated to classic episodes and iconic moments.

We can’t wait to have Casualty back on our screens again, we’ve missed it!