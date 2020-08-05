Casualty star drops huge hint on when show will start filming (it’s not long!)

Check out the beard!

Casualty star George Rainsford has revealed that fans on the BBC1 hit don’t have long to wait for filming to restart.

The 38-year-old actor, who plays Ethan Hardy, tweeted that he’d be back shooting Casualty in just one month’s time. This means that eager fans will get a flood of new episodes to enjoy later this year.

He quipped that he’ll be trying “to offload the lockdown lard” as he revealed that he was “doing his first garden workout in a while”.

George also unveiled something of a new look. As Ethan, George is clean-shaven. But during lockdown George has, like a lot of men, grown a beard! His hair’s also longer, so he might need a shave and a haircut to get back in character for Ethan!

Meanwhile, Holby City is already back filming. Star Rosie Marcel, who plays Jac Naylor, recently shared an Instagram snap of her character’s costume. “Oh it’s good to be back!!” she declared. “I’m so sick of being nice to everyone. Thank god for the ice queen.”

So, with Casualty and Holby City back up and running, fans can look forward to some new episodes. Doctors is currently off air – as normal, it’s having a summer break. However, it’s not clear yet exactly when the show will be back on air.

EastEnders is also currently off air and we’re expecting that hopefully to return in the autumn, although it’s been revealed the episodes will be a shorter length.

Coronation Street is currently on three times a week and so is Emmerdale. It hopefully looks like by the autumn soapland might get back to some normality.

Casualty is on at 8.40pm this Saturday.