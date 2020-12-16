Casualty reveal new character Leon who’s set to clash with Connie

Bobby Lockwood joins Casualty as paramedic Leon North

Casualty might have been missing from our screens for some time now, but today the BBC revealed a new addition to the team.

Bobby Lockwood, best-known for his role in CBBC series Wolfblood, will join Casualty when it returns in the new year as young paramedic Leon North. Leon is described as handsome, charming and loveable, but also a character who “could possibly get on your nerves.” See if you can spot Leon in the new trailer…

The BBC continued that Leon doesn’t always know when to stop, and this often leads to him brushing friends and colleagues alike up the wrong way. So, he’s almost certain to turn a few heads when he arrives on-set.

Bobby says: “I have absolutely loved playing Leon and it’s a privilege to be representing paramedics and the NHS at such a critical time. Covid has made our job harder, I can only imagine how difficult it must be for our actual heroes on the front line.”

Casualty’s Series Producer, Loretta Preece, says: “I am thrilled that Bobby Lockwood is joining our cast as the irrepressible paramedic Leon North. Bobby is adorable and has the most extraordinary comic timing. The Casualty building has been abuzz since Bobby joined us and I am confident that the audience will take Leon to their hearts.”

She continues: “While Leon often finds himself inadvertently creating comic situations, we also see his character grow through his demanding and emotional work as a paramedic.”

Preece concludes by teasing a plot thread ahead of Casualty’s return: “Leon is a natural with the public, he feels things very deeply and everyone who encounters him seems to be charmed by him…. Except for Connie Beauchamp but that’s another story.”

Casualty will return to BBC1 on Saturday 2nd January at 7:35pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).