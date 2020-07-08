Casualty star Derek Thompson teases FUMING Charlie’s moment of clarity

Casualty legend Derek Thompson reveals his thoughts on playing Charlie-in-crisis! And how Charlie suddenly realises he needs to change

When Casualty last aired a hostage situation marked a tense turning point for nurse Charlie Fairhead.

Grieving Charlie turned up at the ED in a terrible temper. The ex-nurse been ordered to return his ID badge and uniform, otherwise he wouldn’t get his last paycheque!

While there, and dishevelled, angry and stinking of booze, Charlie bumped into ex-con Mick. Mick was desperate to see son, Connor, who was being treated in the ED, and Charlie advised him not to take no for an answer.

Charlie then headed into the ED where former friend Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing) spotted him and reached out. But Charlie refused the hand of friendship and viciously accused her of ruining his wife Duffy’s reputation before she died!

At this point frantic Mick Baxter (Owen Whitelaw) pulled a gun, grabbed Connie by the neck and took her hostage! Mick forced Connie and Charlie into the Resus bay where Dylan Keogh (William Beck) and Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) were treating Connor Baxter and his social worker Ruth. Charlie quickly learned that Mick was the reason both Connor and Ruth were seriously ill, as Mick had tried to kidnap Connor during a supervised meeting earlier that day!

What unfolded was a nail-biting hostage situation. Dylan risked his life to protect Faith, even taking a bullet for her! There was one glimmer of hope, however, Charlie realised the depth of Connie’s regret and also that he needed to stop lashing out at the world.

Risking his life to get the others released, Charlie bravely stayed behind with Mick, but was unable to save him and armed police shot Mick. After the emotional ordeal Connie reached out to Charlie once more, and this time he listened, and agreed to return to work.

Here Casualty legend Derek Thompson, who plays troubled nurse Charlie, talks about recent developments in the long-running BBC1 medical drama…

On Charlie’s grief…

“There’s still some semblance of the man we know, but his grief is pure white-hot anger,” reflects Derek. “We’re breaking all the Charlie rules. It’s very tiring playing busted Charlie!”

On Charlie’s showdown with Connie…

“Charlie is usually the voice of reason but here he’s going off like a firework!” says Derek. “He’s saved his vitriol for Connie because she allowed Duffy to be falsely accused of a mistake that nearly killed someone.”

On the hostage situation…

“It’s a shocking event. Mick’s got a gun and a grudge. Mick is in the most awful state and Charlie wants to do something,” reveals Derek. “Charlie tries to talk Mick out of doing something stupid and gain control of the situation…”

On the aftermath…

“Charlie realises he’s like Mick; kicking out at the world and getting nowhere with it,” explains Derek. “It shocks Charlie into thinking differently. He has to start relearning his world, and that means admitting things need to change.”

Charlie returns to Casualty on BBC1 this Saturday at 8.25pm.

INTERVIEW BY HANNAH DAVIES