Holby City star Catherine Russell on why she’s quit: ‘I need to frighten myself again!’

On Tuesday night, Holby City stalwart Serena Campbell will say farewell to the hospital after seven years. Actress Catherine Russell tells us more...

It’s hard to imagine a Holby City without consultant Serena Campbell. Unfortunately, we’re about to find out what that looks like as Catherine Russell quits the BBC1 medical drama after seven years as a show favourite.

In recent weeks, CEO Max McGerry has been looking to make cuts to management staff at the hospital and it seems Serena, played by Catherine, is prime target.

With AAU under inspection, this week, clinical lead Serena wants to ensure the ward passes with flying colours.

Serena’s distracted, though, when nephew Jason (Jules Robertson) is sacked from his job as a hospital porter, since a private firm took over.

When his colleagues start protesting, Max (Jo Martin) orders Serena to sort them out. Serena, however, decides to join them – and ends up getting arrested and thrown in the cells for the night!

Serena’s threatened with the sack but Max says she can keep her job if the inspectors give AAU a glowing reference. Serena, however, knows Max only wants to attract private investors, and refuses to stand by as her beloved hospital gets destroyed…

As Serena bids an emotional farewell to the hospital, actress Catherine is sad to be leaving the place she’s called home for the past seven years – but she feels the time is right to move on.

“Playing Serena and being part of the Holby family has been an absolute delight,” said Catherine. “I just need to get out there, frighten myself again and pretend to be someone else.”

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.