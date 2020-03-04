The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer – Start date, contestants and everything you need to know

Who’s taking part in this year’s The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer will be back on our screens very soon. Another batch of brave stars will be entering the famous tent to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with their bakes.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off: When will it be back on Channel 4?

The series will begin on Tuesday 10 March at 8pm on Channel 4. We can’t wait! And you can even buy your own Star Baker apron or oven gloves in aid of the cause.

What’s in store?

The bakers will have to complete Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges as they compete to win the Star Baker apron.

“Many of this year’s bakers haven’t much baking experience, with some baking for the first time, so there are mixed results. But they surprise themselves with what they produce and some excel. There are a few Hollywood handshakes!” says Paul Hollywood.

“I set the first episode’s Technical challenge which, if done right, is delicious, but you’ll have to see how the celebs’ versions turn out. They also make giant decorated biscuits in the Signature and a choux sculpture depicting their perfect day for the Showstopper. We had biscuits that look like a pizza and a scene depicting one celebrity swimming with pigs – only on Celebrity Bake Off!”

The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Who’s in it?

An incredible 20 new celebrity bakers will appear across the five-part series. In the first episode, comics Russell Howard and Jenny Eclair will join broadcaster Louis Theroux and Love Island star Ovie Soko.

Later episodes will see Hollywood legend Richard Dreyfuss, former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, Judge Rinder star Robert Rinder and actors Caroline Quentin and James Buckley take part. Tennis ace Johanna Konta will also appear along with singer James Blunt, Strictly’s Joe Sugg, Queer Eye’s Tan France and comics Mo Gilligan and Joel Dommett. Presenters Carol Vorderman, Alex Jones, Alison Hammond, Kelly Brook and ex-Goggleboxer Scarlett Moffatt will feature too.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer trailer: What does it reveal?

The fun trailer for the show sees Joe Sugg receiving treatment for cutting his finger. Meanwhile Kelly Brook has a incident with some lively flour in her mixer and Paul Hollywood gives Alex Jones a shock. James Blunt is spotted talking gently to his cake and Richard Dreyfuss says he is ‘enjoying the heck’ out of being on the show!

What else do we know about the show?

It’s host Sandi Toksvig’s last appearance in the Bake Off tent as she is leaving the show and co-presenter Noel Fielding behind for pastures new!

To donate to Stand Up to Cancer head to channel4.com/su2c

