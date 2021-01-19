Celebrity Best Cook 2021 – release date, celebs, judges and more

Celebrity Best Cook 2021 is hosted by Claudia Winkleman

Celebrity Best Cook 2021 sees Strictly favourite Claudia Winkleman front a celeb version of the series.

Ten stars will battle it out to prove they are the ultimate home-cook – who can impress the judges?

Celebrity Best Cook 2021 release date

The new series will start on BBC1 at 9pm on Wednesday 27th January.

Who’re the celebs taking part?

Reality TV star Ferne McCann; former Shadow Chancellor, Ed Balls; Years And Years actor Ruth Madeley; Celebs Go Dating’s Tom Read Wilson; Coronation Street’s Shobna Gulati; Strictly contestant Karim Zeroual; journalist and presenter Rachel Johnson; comedian and presenter Ed Byrne; comedian Desiree Burch and former Welsh rugby captain Gareth Thomas.

Who are the judges?

Mary Berry, Chris Bavin and Angela Hartnett are on judging duties.

Mary has this piece of advice for the celebs: “Cook from the heart. Keep an eye on the time as if you don’t finish there is nothing for us judge.”

Asked what the viewers can expect, Mary adds: “Lots of surprises, enthusiastic celebrities with good cooking skills and they gain experience getting better week by week.”

Angela also has a tip for the stars: “Don’t try and be too clever or overcomplicate things. Cook what you know.”

Chris adds: “I think it’s very simple; whatever you cook, make it great and don’t try to complicate things or make something you wouldn’t ordinarily do.”

What are the tasks?

During each episode the stars will face two rounds: Mary’s Ultimate challenge. This is where they serve up their tried and tested dishes for special occasions. And then there’s Chris’s Rustle Up challenge, where our celebs have to think on their feet. They’re each given one star ingregient and must work out how to make it shine.

Struggling stars will then compete in Angela’s Eliminator round. They must follow one of her recipes to a tee as they go head to head.

Celebrity Best Cook 2021 starts on BBC1 on Tuesday January 27th at 9pm.